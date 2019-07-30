Kashmir: Two Militants, Including Top Jaish Commander, Killed In Encounter

﻿
Top Jaish-e-Mohammad Commander Fayaz Panzoo was involved in the deadly attack on CRPF personnel in Anantnag town on June 12 that killed six security personnel, including SHO Arshad Khan, the official said.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 July 2019
Two militants have been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.
PTI FIle Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-07-30T18:20:22+0530

In a major breakthrough for the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, two militants, including a top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander, were killed Tuesday in an encounter in Anantnag district.

"Based on specific inputs, security forces killed Fayaz Panzoo at Bijbehara in Anantnag district," a police official said.

Panzoo was involved in the deadly attack on CRPF personnel in Anantnag town on June 12 that killed six security personnel, including SHO Arshad Khan,  the official said.

The identity of the other slain militant is being ascertained, he added.

The police official termed the killing of Panzoo as a "big achievement".

(With PTI Inputs)

