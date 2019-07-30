Kashmir: Two Militants, Including Top Jaish Commander, Killed In Encounter

In a major breakthrough for the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, two militants, including a top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander, were killed Tuesday in an encounter in Anantnag district.

"Based on specific inputs, security forces killed Fayaz Panzoo at Bijbehara in Anantnag district," a police official said.

Panzoo was involved in the deadly attack on CRPF personnel in Anantnag town on June 12 that killed six security personnel, including SHO Arshad Khan, the official said.

The identity of the other slain militant is being ascertained, he added.

The police official termed the killing of Panzoo as a "big achievement".

