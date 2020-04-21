JK Police Chief Says Pakistani Militants Infected With Coronavirus

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed that militants at their “training centres and launching pads in Pakistan and PoK” are suffering from Coronavirus.

“A recent report suggested that even the terrorists at their training centres and launching pads in Pakistan and PoK are suffering from Coronavirus infections,” Director General of Police J&K, Dilbagh Singh said addressing a high-level meeting of the police officers in Srinagar.

The meeting was jointly chaired by R.R Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt. Governor Jammu and Kashmir, and the DGP to review the security as also the present ground situation in view of the Covid-19 pandemic in Kashmir valley.

“When the entire world is making efforts to fight the Coronavirus pandemic Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists are making all-out attempts to disrupt the measures being taken to safeguard the lives of the people in J&K. Even during the present health crisis, our forces would continue to consolidate peace while maintaining good security and law and order grids. Pakistan agencies are engaged with various activities at their launching pads in Pakistan and PoK to push in terrorists this side both from IB and LoC to further its nefarious designs of disturbing peace and normalcy and lives and livelihoods of the people without bothering about its own people who have become Corona victims,” the DGP said.

Bhatnagar said he appreciates the role of police and paramilitary forces for the hard work being put in ever since March 22 in tackling the situation and assisting the civil administration and Health Department in combating the novel Coronavirus and ensuring lockdown restrictions to check the spread of the epidemic. He said Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the other security forces are contributing in a big way and added that all the necessary measures are being taken to contain the spread of pandemic.

The DGP also said Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the other formations and departments are involved day and night in the fight against the pandemic. He said it is important to ensure that government orders and the health protocols are followed on the ground. The DGP said no unauthorized traffic and movement of the people be allowed except in cases where such movement is exempted. He said the efforts of police officers and jawans for providing the necessary help to the people in need at their doorstep.