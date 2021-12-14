Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Kashmir: Cold Wave To Continue In Valley

Kashmir has been witnessing sub-zero night temperatures, with the famous ski-resort Gulmarg recording a low of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius temperature.

Kashmir: Cold Wave To Continue In Valley
Kashmir reeling under cold wave.(File photo)

Kashmir: Cold Wave To Continue In Valley
2021-12-14T12:33:55+05:30
Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 12:33 pm

There was slight respite from cold wave in Kashmir but the minimum temperature settled several degrees below the freezing point across the valley, officials said on Tuesday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius on Monday night, up by nearly one degree from the previous night's minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, down from minus 5 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The resort was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius. The south Kashmir resort had recorded minus 5.3 degrees Celsius previous night.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast colder nights towards the weekend with possibility of strong Western Disturbance affecting the region around Christmas.

PTI Srinagar Kashmir Kashmir Valley Winter Season Christmas Snowfall National
