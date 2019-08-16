﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Karnataka: Man Allegedly Murders Pregnant Wife, Son And Parents Before Shooting Himself

Karnataka: Man Allegedly Murders Pregnant Wife, Son And Parents Before Shooting Himself

The police said that debts following heavy loss in business could be the reason for the man taking the step.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Karnataka: Man Allegedly Murders Pregnant Wife, Son And Parents Before Shooting Himself
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE
Karnataka: Man Allegedly Murders Pregnant Wife, Son And Parents Before Shooting Himself
outlookindia.com
2019-08-16T12:01:33+0530

In a suspected suicide pact, a man allegedly shot dead his pregnant wife, son and parents before shooting himself at Gundlupet in Chamarajnagar district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Debts following heavy loss in business could be the reason for the man taking the step, police said

"The head of the family Om Prakash shot them all in their forehead before shooting himself in the mouth. There appears to be consent as no sign of resistance was found. Further investigations are on," Chamarajpet Superintendent of Police H D Ananda Kumar told PTI.

Kumar said Om Prakash Bhattacharya (38), his wife Nikitha (30), son Arya Krishna (4), his parents, Nagaraja Bhattacharya (65) and Hema (60) were found dead in a field near a resort where they were staying.

Hailing from Mysuru, the family drove to Gundlupet with their friends in their sports utility vehicle on Thursday night, police sources said.

At about 3 am, the family went to the nearby agriculture land where the incident took place, the police added.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Karnataka Murder National
Next Story : Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: Power, Fuel Efficiency and Dimensions Compared
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters