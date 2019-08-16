Karnataka: Man Allegedly Murders Pregnant Wife, Son And Parents Before Shooting Himself

In a suspected suicide pact, a man allegedly shot dead his pregnant wife, son and parents before shooting himself at Gundlupet in Chamarajnagar district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Debts following heavy loss in business could be the reason for the man taking the step, police said

"The head of the family Om Prakash shot them all in their forehead before shooting himself in the mouth. There appears to be consent as no sign of resistance was found. Further investigations are on," Chamarajpet Superintendent of Police H D Ananda Kumar told PTI.

Kumar said Om Prakash Bhattacharya (38), his wife Nikitha (30), son Arya Krishna (4), his parents, Nagaraja Bhattacharya (65) and Hema (60) were found dead in a field near a resort where they were staying.

Hailing from Mysuru, the family drove to Gundlupet with their friends in their sports utility vehicle on Thursday night, police sources said.

At about 3 am, the family went to the nearby agriculture land where the incident took place, the police added.

(PTI)