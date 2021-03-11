Karnataka: First Covid-19 Positive Case With South Africa Strain Found

The state health department on Wednesday said, the first case of the South African Covid-19 strain has been found in Karnataka. However, the department has not shared any further details on this.
So far, a total of 29 people have tested positive for the UK strain in the state.
According to the bulletin, 64 UK returnees and their 26 primary contacts have tested positive during RT-PCR tests (for existing variant of Covid).
As of March 10 evening, cumulatively 9,56,801 coronavirus positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 12,379 deaths and 9,36,947 discharges.
Active cases stood at 7,456 cases.
With PTI inputs
