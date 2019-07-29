﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Karnataka Assembly To Elect New Speaker On Wednesday

Karnataka Assembly To Elect New Speaker On Wednesday

Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar announced his resignation soon after B S Yediyurappa won the confidence motion on Monday.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 July 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Karnataka Assembly To Elect New Speaker On Wednesday
Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, standing right, as a trust vote is conducted inside the assembly in Bangalore. Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote. (PTI)
Karnataka Assembly To Elect New Speaker On Wednesday
outlookindia.com
2019-07-29T20:29:27+0530

The Karnataka Assembly will elect its new Assembly Speaker on Wednesday, State Assembly secretary M K Vishalakshi said on Monday.

In a statement, Vishalakshi said the election to the speaker's post will take place on Wednesday and asked the members to furnish their nomination papers along with a letter from a proposer by Tuesday afternoon.

A few names have started doing the rounds, but the BJP has not yet confirmed them.

A day after disqualifying 14 more rebel MLAs in a parting shot on the trust vote eve, paving the way for an easy run for the BJP in the House Monday, Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar announced his resignation soon after B S Yediyurappa won the confidence motion.

With the BJP comfortably placed in the numbers game after the disqualification of 17 rebel MLAs, including three earlier, that reduced the effective strength of the House, the opposition Congress and JDS did not press for the division.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Karnataka National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Is Ravi Shastri Certain To Continue As Head Coach? Here's What Virat Kohli Said – READ
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters