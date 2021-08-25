'...karara jawaab milega': Narayan Rane's son Nitesh tweets clip from Rajneeti to target Shiv Sena.

Union Minister Narayan Rane's son shared a movie clip to warn Shiv Sena after the Union Minister got bail last night. Narayan Rane's arrest - over his comment on slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray - has deepened the rift between the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

In a late-night tweet, Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane shared a clip from Bollywood movie "Raajneeti" where actor Manoj Bajpayee is heard repeating a phrase in Hindi: "Karaara jawaab milega." The video was targeted at the ruling Shiv Sena.

Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday following his remarks that he would have slapped Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

He was granted bail by a court at Mahad in Raigad district late Tuesday night.

"Satyamev Jayate" (truth always prevails), the Union MSME minister had tweeted after getting bail.

He faces four FIRs in Maharashtra over his remarks, which triggered a political row and protests across the state on Tuesday.

With PTI inputs

