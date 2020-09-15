Kangana Demands Compensation Of Rs 2 Crore From BMC

Also read HC Asks BMC To Stop Demolition Work At Kangana Ranaut's Bungalow

Actor Kangana Ranaut has amended her petition before the Bombay High Court to seek a compensation of Rs 2 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for "illegal" demolition at her bungalow.

A division bench led by Justice S J Kathawalla had stayed the demolition, saying that the civic body's actions seemed "malafide" (having dubious intentions).

In her amended plea, Ranaut alleged that the BMC's decision to demolish her property was a direct consequence of her comments against the Maharashtra government.

Recently she has been "at loggerheads with the Government of Maharashtra regarding herviews over the handling of certain issues which impact the public in general," it added.

"The expression used by her has displeased certain quarters and caused angst in certain quarters particularly a political party which is a part of the government in Maharashtra," Ranaut's amended petition said.

"In view of various threats been given to the petitioner, including threats of harm if she entered Mumbai, thepetitioner was compelled to seek the assistance/security and was givenprotection by the Central Government in nature Y-plus category of CRPF security and the petitioner could only come to Mumbai under protection," it said.

The "same party" is also the ruling party in the BMC, the petition said, without naming the Shiv Sena.

The petition also contended that the Bollywood actor had sought the BMC's permission to carry out structural repairs at her bungalow, and the same was granted in 2018.

The BMC sent her a demolition notice on September 7 and gave her just 24 hours to respond, the petition said, adding that while she did respond in time, it was quick to reject her reply and on the very next day, BMC and police officers were "already present outside the bungalow".

Photos of the day showed that the BMC was ready with demolition equipmentearly in the morning, which proves that the civic body had malafide intentions and ulterior motives to demolish the bungalow, the petition claimed.

The plea urged the court to declare the BMC's action as illegal and direct the civic body and its "concerned officials" to pay her Rs 2 crore in damages.

The court is slated to hear the matter on September 22.

The demolition at Ranaut's bungalow had followed her public spat with the Shiv Sena over her statement comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

