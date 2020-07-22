Kakrapar Atomic Plant Achieves Criticality, PM Says It Is Trailblazer For Many Future Achievements

July 22, 2020
The 700 MW power plant in Gujarat achieved criticality, meaning it reached the normal operating condition of a reactor.

PTI 22 July 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated nuclear scientists as the Kakrapar atomic power plant-3 achieved criticality, saying the indigenous reactor is a shining example of the 'Make in India' campaign.

The 700 MW power plant in Gujarat achieved criticality, meaning it reached the normal operating condition of a reactor. It indicates that the plant is now set to generate power.

"Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3. This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India," the prime minister tweeted.

He said it is a "trailblazer for many such future achievements."

