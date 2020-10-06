Junior Commissioned Officer Killed In Shelling Along LoC: Army

The Indian Army today said a junior commissioned officer (JCO) was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan late on Monday evening in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu along the Line of Control (LoC). The army said Subedar Sukhdev Singh was critically wounded and later succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier on October 1, two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed during heavy shelling from Pakistan in the Nowgam sector of Kupwara district in north Kashmir. On the same day, a third soldier was killed in Poonch sector of Jammu. On September 5, a soldier was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured in incidents of firing and shelling by Pakistan in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. On September 2, a JCO was killed in Keri sector of Rajouri district.

On Monday afternoon, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and three others wounded after militants attacked security forces at Kandzal area of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

