October 06, 2020
Corona
Junior Commissioned Officer Killed In Shelling Along LoC: Army

The army has said that Subedar Sukhdev Singh was critically wounded on Monday evening in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu. Singh, later succumbed to his injuries.

Outlook Bureau 06 October 2020
Security forces during a search operation after a militant attack at Srinagar-Jammu National highway, at Pampore in Pulwama District of South Kashmir. Two CRPF personnel were killed and three others were injured in the attack on Monday.
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-10-06T10:36:13+05:30
The Indian Army today said a junior commissioned officer (JCO) was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan late on Monday evening in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu along the Line of Control (LoC). The army said Subedar Sukhdev Singh was critically wounded and later succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier on October 1, two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed during heavy shelling from Pakistan in the Nowgam sector of Kupwara district in north Kashmir. On the same day, a third soldier was killed in Poonch sector of Jammu. On September 5, a soldier was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured in incidents of firing and shelling by Pakistan in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. On September 2, a JCO was killed in Keri sector of Rajouri district.

On Monday afternoon, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and three others wounded after militants attacked security forces at Kandzal area of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

 

