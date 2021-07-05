July 05, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  JP Nadda To Visit Ailing Ex-CM Virbhadra In Shimla

JP Nadda To Visit Ailing Ex-CM Virbhadra In Shimla

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh is ailing for quite some time and currently admitted at Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital.

Ashwani Sharma 05 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:13 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
JP Nadda To Visit Ailing Ex-CM Virbhadra In Shimla
Six-time former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh
JP Nadda To Visit Ailing Ex-CM Virbhadra In Shimla
outlookindia.com
2021-07-05T09:13:22+05:30

Making a sudden change in the scheduled visit to Bilaspur—his home town and Kullu , National BJP president J P Nadda is arriving in Shimla this morning to visit former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh,87 .

Virbhadra Singh has been ailing for quite sometime and is currently admitted at Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital. He was tested Covid positive twice but has since recovered.

However due to comorbidities and other ailments, Singh could not be discharged from the hospital  since May 1. Doctors say his condition is stable and under watch .

Nadda, who celebrated  98th birthday of his father Dr N L Nadda, noted academician and former Vice Chancellor of Patna university at his village Vijaypur in Bilaspur, was slated to fly to Kullu to visit Rohtang Tunnel .

Now, instead of going to Kullu, Nadda is arriving in Shimla and will go straight to IGMC hospital to meet the six-time former CM and his family members .

IGMC Senior medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj said, "Nadda ji is expected around 9...

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

After Drones, 'Hybrid Militants' Send J&K Security Forces In A Tizzy

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Ashwani Sharma JP Nadda Virbhadra Singh Shimla National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos