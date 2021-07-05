JP Nadda To Visit Ailing Ex-CM Virbhadra In Shimla

Making a sudden change in the scheduled visit to Bilaspur—his home town and Kullu , National BJP president J P Nadda is arriving in Shimla this morning to visit former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh,87 .

Virbhadra Singh has been ailing for quite sometime and is currently admitted at Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital. He was tested Covid positive twice but has since recovered.

However due to comorbidities and other ailments, Singh could not be discharged from the hospital since May 1. Doctors say his condition is stable and under watch .

Nadda, who celebrated 98th birthday of his father Dr N L Nadda, noted academician and former Vice Chancellor of Patna university at his village Vijaypur in Bilaspur, was slated to fly to Kullu to visit Rohtang Tunnel .

Now, instead of going to Kullu, Nadda is arriving in Shimla and will go straight to IGMC hospital to meet the six-time former CM and his family members .

IGMC Senior medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj said, "Nadda ji is expected around 9...

