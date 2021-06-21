Journalist Vineet Narain, 2 Others Booked For FB Post Against Ram Temple Trust General Secretary

The Uttar Pradesh police have booked against journalist Vineet Narain and two others for allegations in a Facebook post against VHP leader and general secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai. Narain alleged in his post that Rai was involved in a land grab case, the police said.

The case was filed on a complaint by the brother of Champat Rai -- who has been facing questions over the controversial land deals in Ayodhya. Rai and his brothers have been given a 'clean chit' by the Bijnor police chief. He called it a prime facie inquiry. Investigations are continuing, he said.

In his post, Narain also attached an application that had details of a cowshed belonging to Alka Lahoti, who has also been booked by police.

“All that was said in the post were false and fabricated… Vineet Narain has hatched a conspiracy with Alka and the other accused against the family. The sentiments of crores of Hindus have been hurt and there is a possibility of social order being disturbed,” read the FIR filed by Sanjay Bansal, Champat Rai’s brother.

The police have booked Narain, his aide Rajneesh and Lahoti under 14 sections of the IPC and two sections of the IT Act.

Earlier on June 18, Narain, who is currently involved working with an NGO engaged in environmental protection, alleged in a social media post that Rai had a role to play in Lahoti’s land grabbing case. According to the complainant, when he contacted Narain over the allegations, his aide Rajneesh abused and threatened him.

Narain is known for pursuing the legal case in the hawala scam of the early 90s, in which several politicians and bureaucrats were chargesheeted. It was his PIL that led to crucial Supreme Court rulings concerning the appointment of the CBI director.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine