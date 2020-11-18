Journalist Tied To Pole And Beaten In Assam, One Arrested

Pictures of a journalist in Assam being tied up to an electricity pole and beaten up have surfaced on the internet, leaving the media community in shock.

In the video and pictures, Milan Mahanta, a journalist from the state's Karup district who works with leading Assamese daily Pratidin can be seen with hands tied to the pole and being set upon by five men.

The incident has been reported from Mirza, which is around 40 km west of Guwahati.

Mahanta has fled an FIR (First Information Report) with the Palash Bari Police Station after suffering injuries to his neck, head, and ears. According to him, the assailants were gamblers.

The journalist had recently completed a series of news reports on gambling in rural areas of Assam ahead of Diwali.

The police have arrested one person so far. Police sources said they are still searching for the others.

