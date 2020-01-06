The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Monday demanded the removal of Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar after the attack on students and faculty members by an armed masked mob.

Addressing a press conference, the JNU teachers also demanded an inquiry into the violence on Sunday when a masked mob armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

Several teachers were injured in the attack, including prof. Sucharita Sen, who was admitted to AIIMS Trauma unit, the JNUTA said.

The teachers also sent an open letter to President Ramnath Kovind for the third time, underlining the "urgent need for the removal of Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar from his position as the Vice-Chancellor."

They said in the letter, "Yesterday’s unprecedented events at the University have served to highlight once again the extremely grave consequences of delay in heeding to our appeal."

"The JNUTA with full sense of responsibility accuses the JNU Administration headed by the vice-chancellor of being responsible for the orgy of violence in JNU described above," the letter said, adding that, "It is evident that without the connivance of the Administration, the entry into the campus of several of the goons who were not from the campus, and their subsequent exit without being caught, would not have been possible."

"There are also reports from different eyewitnesses that members of the JNU Administration

helped some such people in gaining entry and then provided shelter to them in their residences on campus."

The JNUTA alleged that apart from teachers being beaten up, some of their cars were vandalised, and families terrorized by the masked mob.

(With agency inputs)