August 07, 2021
J&K: Policeman Killed In Militant Attack In Kulgam

The policeman, identified as Nisar Ahmad Wagay, succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:17 pm
Terrorists attacked a police party at Pombai in Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam district by opening firing.
A policeman was killed in a militant attack on a police party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

"Terrorists attacked a police party at Pombai in Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam district by opening firing, resulting in injuries to one cop," an official said.

He said the policeman, identified as Nisar Ahmad Wagay, succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the attackers, the officials added.

(PTI inputs)

