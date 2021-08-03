August 03, 2021
JK Police Releases List Of Top 10 Active Militants

The list includes names of seven active old militants, and three new ones.

Outlook Web Desk 03 August 2021, Last Updated at 1:27 pm
JK Police released a list of top 10 active militants. (File photo)
PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Police has released a list of top 10 wanted militants, including three new militants active in Kashmir on social media.

They list includes Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani and Ashraf Molvi among the old active militants.

The list also includes names of three new militants including Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey and Wakeel Shah.

The security forces have launched a major offensive against the militants in Valley by killing at least 89 militants this year.

In March this year, a similar kind of list was released by J&K Police on social media.

 

