JK Police Releases List Of Top 10 Active Militants

Jammu and Kashmir Police has released a list of top 10 wanted militants, including three new militants active in Kashmir on social media.

Top 10 #targets: #Old #terrorists- Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani & Ashraf Molvi. #New #terrorists- Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey & Wakeel Shah: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 2, 2021

They list includes Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani and Ashraf Molvi among the old active militants.

The list also includes names of three new militants including Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey and Wakeel Shah.

The security forces have launched a major offensive against the militants in Valley by killing at least 89 militants this year.

In March this year, a similar kind of list was released by J&K Police on social media.

