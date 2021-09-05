Video Shows Geelani's Body In Pak Flag, Family Booked Under UAPA

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered an FIR under the UAPA against family members of the separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and others for raising anti-India slogans and for resorting to other anti-national activities (putting Pakistani flag on the body of the separatist leader) after his death, the police sources said.

The police said an FIR was registered in Budgam district against "miscreants & other elements" who raised anti-national slogans and resorted to other anti-national activities after the separatist leader's death.

Soon after Geelani's death on Wednesday evening, according to the family members, the body of the separatist leader was snatched by the police and buried secretly in absence of his family members at a graveyard in Hyderpora against the deceased's will. The family members say the police even argued with the women in the family who resisted taking away his body.” As the news about Geelani's death spread, the government imposed curfew-like restrictions and snapped internet and phone lines.

After Geelani’s death videos surfaced showing Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body wrapped in a Pakistani flag.

On the third day of the death of the senior separatist leader main markets remained shut and the transport was off the roads. The government continued with heavy deployment of security forces in Kashmir as spontaneous shutdown marked the third day of Geelani’s death.

Jammu and Kashmir police Saturday said that situation across Kashmir remained peaceful while dozens of miscreants were taken under preventive custody. In a statement issued here, the police said the situation across Kashmir remained peaceful, and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere except one minor pelting in Narkara area of Budgam.

“Several preventive measures have been taken to maintain law and order situations including preventive arrests of dozens of miscreants so far. Traffic was seen plying normally and most of the shops remained open in various parts of the valley,” the police said.

