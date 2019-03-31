﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  J&K: Pak Army Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Rajouri District

J&K: Pak Army Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Rajouri District

The Pakistan Army on Sunday targeted forward posts and villages along the LoC in Rajouri district with mortars and small arms firing, a Defence spokesman said.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 March 2019
J&K: Pak Army Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Rajouri District
File Photo (Representative Image)
J&K: Pak Army Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Rajouri District
outlookindia.com
2019-03-31T12:43:41+0530

The Pakistan Army on Sunday targeted forward posts and villages along the LoC in Rajouri district with mortars and small arms firing, a Defence spokesman said.  

This is the third consecutive day that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire.

"At about 0900 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," the spokesman said.

He said there was no report of any casualty in the cross-border shelling which was still continuing when last reports came in.

A civilian was injured on Saturday when Pakistan Army lobbed mortar shells in Mankote sector of Poonch district.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir LoC: Line of Control Pakistan Army Indian Army Ceasefire Violation National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Pak Army Chief To Brief Parliamentarians On 'Hostile Situation' At LoC
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters