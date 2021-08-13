August 13, 2021
J&K: One LeT Militant Killed In Kulgam Encounter

The militants were trapped in a big building and the encounter started.

Outlook Bureau 13 August 2021
J&K: One LeT Militant Killed In Kulgam Encounter
Two security personnel and two civilians were wounded in the firing by the militants during the encounter.
J&K: One LeT Militant Killed In Kulgam Encounter
One militant of Lashkar-eTaiba (LeT) was killed during an ongoing encounter in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, the police said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted Friday morning one militant has been killed so far and search of the building hasn’t been completed. 

The encounter broke out between militants and security personnel on Thursday afternoon after the militants opened fire at a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy at Qazigund on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

The police said the convoy was headed for Srinagar from Jammu when it came under fire. The police said after the firing, the militants were trapped in a big building and the encounter started.  The police said on Thursday two security personnel and two civilians were wounded in the firing by the militants during the encounter.

 

 

