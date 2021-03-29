J&K: Militant Attack At Municipal Office In Sopore Leaves Councillor, Constable Dead

Unidentified militants attacked a municipal office in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore, located about 55km north of Srinagar, on Monday afternoon.
A block development councillor and his security guard were killed in the firing, while many others were injured. At the time of the attack, a councillors’ meeting was taking place at the office.
Councillor Riyaz Ahmad and police officer Shafqat Ahmad were killed while councillor Shams-ud-din Peer was injured, police said adding that Peer along with other injured persons has been rushed to a hospital.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “News coming in of a militant attack on the municipal office in Sopore. My unequivocal condemnation of this attack together with my sympathies for the deceased & prayers for the injured.”
The police have cordoned off the area.
