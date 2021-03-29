March 29, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  J&K: Militant Attack At Municipal Office In Sopore Leaves Councillor, Constable Dead

J&K: Militant Attack At Municipal Office In Sopore Leaves Councillor, Constable Dead

The attack took place on Monday afternoon when a councillors’ meeting was on at the office.

Naseer Ganai 29 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
J&K: Militant Attack At Municipal Office In Sopore Leaves Councillor, Constable Dead
Representational Image
PTI File Photo
J&K: Militant Attack At Municipal Office In Sopore Leaves Councillor, Constable Dead
outlookindia.com
2021-03-29T15:03:47+05:30
Also read

Unidentified militants attacked a municipal office in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore, located about 55km north of Srinagar, on Monday afternoon.

A block development councillor and his security guard were killed in the firing, while many others were injured. At the time of the attack, a councillors’ meeting was taking place at the office.

Councillor Riyaz Ahmad and police officer Shafqat Ahmad were killed while councillor Shams-ud-din Peer was injured, police said adding that Peer along with other injured persons has been rushed to a hospital.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “News coming in of a militant attack on the municipal office in Sopore. My unequivocal condemnation of this attack together with my sympathies for the deceased & prayers for the injured.”

The police have cordoned off the area.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

‘This Is The Level Of Normalcy In Kashmir…’: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti On Being Denied Passport

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Naseer Ganai J&K: Jammu & Kashmir National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos