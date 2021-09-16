J&K Makes Vigilance Clearance Mandatory For Employees Seeking Passport

Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
National

The general administration department in a circular issued on Thursday has asked all administrative secretaries and heads of departments to issue a no-objection certificate to employees seeking a passport only after getting a vigilance clearance in this respect.

Jammu and Kashmir | PTI/File Photo

Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 7:32 pm

Tn fresh rules for government employees in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration recently announced that employees will now need to produce mandatory vigilance clearance in order to get a passport.

In a notice issued by the general administration on Thursday, all administrative secretaries and heads of departments seeking a passport have been asked to check for the vigilance clearance of employees seeking a passport and only issue no-objection certificates to those who have the clearance.

The circular was issued in line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Personnel, government of India, in February last year for those employees who wish to seek a passport.

According to those guidelines, it was made mandatory to seek fresh vigilance clearance for issuance of a passport by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The anti-corruption bureau of Jammu and Kashmir had also sounded the administration that the existing mechanism provided for the issuance of a passport even to those employees against whom vigilance cases were registered.

"Thus, there is urgent necessity to instruct all administrative departments to issue NOC for issuance of passport only on the basis of vigilance clearance," the circular said.

(With inputs from PTI)

National
