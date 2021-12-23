Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
J&K IED Case: NIA Files Chargesheet Against 3 Who Were In Touch With Pak-Based Handlers

NIA informed that Nadeem Ul Haq, Talib Ur Rehman of Ramban and Nadeem Ayoub Rather of Shopian have been named in the chargesheet filed under sections the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

Representational Image | PTI

outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T19:40:15+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 7:40 pm

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three persons before a special court here in connection with a case relating to the recovery of an IED from Bhatindi in June, an official said on Thursday.

Nadeem Ul Haq, Talib Ur Rehman of Ramban and Nadeem Ayoub Rather of Shopian have been named in the chargesheet filed under sections the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case pertains to the recovery of IED by the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Nadeem Ul Haq in June near Madarsa Markaz Ul Haroof at Bhatindi, the NIA official said.

The case, initially registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, was taken up for investigation by the NIA in July.

The three accused were receiving instructions from Pakistan-based The Resistance Front (TRF) handlers via WhatsApp, the NIA official said.

Investigation has unearthed a larger conspiracy of recruitment and plans to activate a significant number of radicalised youth in entire Valley to target security personnel and public places to wage a war against the government of India, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues. 

