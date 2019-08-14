﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik To Hoist National Flag At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium On Independence Day

J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik To Hoist National Flag At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium On Independence Day

In Jammu, the Independence Day celebrations would be led by an advisor to the governor while celebrations would be held at divisional, district and sub-district levels as well, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

PTI 14 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik To Hoist National Flag At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium On Independence Day
Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik. (PTI)
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik To Hoist National Flag At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium On Independence Day
outlookindia.com
2019-08-14T14:43:55+0530

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik will hoist the national flag at the main function of the Independence Day at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium on Thursday for which all arrangements have been made, Principal Secretary in the J&K administration Rohit Kansal said.

In Jammu, the Independence Day celebrations would be led by an advisor to the governor while celebrations would be held at divisional, district and sub-district levels as well, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

"All arrangements for the smooth celebrations of the Independence Day have been made and the main function will be held at S K Stadium where Governor Satya Pal Malik will hoist the national flag," Kansal said.

Full dress rehearsals in this regard were held in all districts of the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday.

Kansal said the overall situation in Kashmir Valley has remained calm since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 and the government has given further relaxation in "prohibitory orders" in many areas.

He said a few minor localised incidents have been dealt with at the local level.

Kansal assured that there is no shortage of essential supplies in the Kashmir Valley and hospitals and other civil facilities are functioning normally.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Satya Pal Malik New Delhi Srinagar J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Independence Day National
Next Story : I Feel Embarrassed To Talk About My Charitable Work: Amitabh Bachchan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters