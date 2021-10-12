J&K: Five Militants Gunned Down By Security Forces In Separate Encounters In Shopian

Amid reports of the killing of three militants in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, a fresh encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the area on Tuesday. The fighting is currently underway in the Feeripora area of Shopian in south Kashmir where security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there.

According to official sources, the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated leading to the encounter, the official said.

The gunfight is going on and further details were awaited.

Another gunfight is going on in Imamsahib area of the district in which three militants were killed.

The trio was part of an organisation called 'The Resistance Front (TRF)' and one of them was involved in the recent killing of a non-local street hawker in J&K.

The encounter took place after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tulran, Imamsahab area of Shopian, in South Kashmir on Monday evening, after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

(With inputs from PTI)