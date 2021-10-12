Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

J&K: Five Militants Gunned Down By Security Forces In Separate Encounters In Shopian

While two militants were killed in the fresh encounter in Feeripora, three others were gunned down by security forces in Shopian's Imamsahab area including one who was involved in the killing of a migrant worker in J&K recently.

J&K: Five Militants Gunned Down By Security Forces In Separate Encounters In Shopian
Gun battles between security forces and militants underway in two areas of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir | Image for representation | PTI

Trending

J&K: Five Militants Gunned Down By Security Forces In Separate Encounters In Shopian
outlookindia.com
2021-10-12T12:37:23+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 12:37 pm

Amid reports of the killing of three militants in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, a fresh encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the area on Tuesday. The fighting is currently underway in the Feeripora area of Shopian in south Kashmir where security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there.

According to official sources, the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated leading to the encounter, the official said. 

The gunfight is going on and further details were awaited. 

Related Stories

Noted Kashmiri Chemist Bindroo Killed In Back-To-Back Terror Attacks, Valley Shocked

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

J&K: Three Militants Including One Involved In Killing Of Migrant Hawker Gunned Down In Shopian

Another gunfight is going on in Imamsahib area of the district in which three militants were killed. 

The trio was part of an organisation called 'The Resistance Front (TRF)' and one of them was involved in the recent killing of a non-local street hawker in J&K.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

The encounter took place after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tulran, Imamsahab area of Shopian, in South Kashmir on Monday evening, after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Ashish Mishra Taken To Crime Branch Office For Interrogation

Ashish Mishra Taken To Crime Branch Office For Interrogation

Some Dent Country's Image In The Name Of Human Rights Violations: PM Modi On NHRC Foundation Day

Army Chief MM Naravane On Four Day Visit To Sri Lanka, Security Ties On Upswing

Arms Licensing Racket: CBI Raids Baseer Ahmad Khan's Home Week After His Removal As LG Advisor

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Pays Her Respects To Slain Farmers, Ashish Mishra Interrogated

Arms Licensing Racket: CBI Raids Residence Of Baseer Khan, Former Advisor To J&K Lt. Governor

India Logs 14,313 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Lowest In 224 Days

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Rakesh Asthana's Appointment As Delhi Police Chief

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from India

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day

J&K: Three Militants Including One Involved In Killing Of Migrant Hawker Gunned Down In Shopian

J&K: Three Militants Including One Involved In Killing Of Migrant Hawker Gunned Down In Shopian

Lakhimpur Kheri: Hundreds Pour Into UP To Offer Prayers At 'Antim Ardas' of Slain Farmers

Lakhimpur Kheri: Hundreds Pour Into UP To Offer Prayers At 'Antim Ardas' of Slain Farmers

PM Modi And UK PM Boris Johnson Discuss Afghanistan, Vaccine Issues

PM Modi And UK PM Boris Johnson Discuss Afghanistan, Vaccine Issues

Read More from Outlook

Some Dent Country's Image In The Name Of Human Rights Violations: PM Modi On NHRC Foundation Day

Some Dent Country's Image In The Name Of Human Rights Violations: PM Modi On NHRC Foundation Day

Outlook Web Desk / PM Narendra Modi was speaking at the foundation day of the National Human Right Commission where dignitaries like Home Minister Amit Shah and retired justice Arun Misra were also present.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Pays Her Respects To Slain Farmers, Ashish Mishra Interrogated

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Pays Her Respects To Slain Farmers, Ashish Mishra Interrogated

Outlook Web Desk / Farmer unions on Tuesday are observing Shaheed Kisan Diwas on October 12 which includes a mass prayer meeting and candlelight vigils in honour of the four farmers killed last week.

Maxwell Calls Online Trolls ‘Garbage, Disgusting’ After RCB Suffer Heartbreaking Exit

Maxwell Calls Online Trolls ‘Garbage, Disgusting’ After RCB Suffer Heartbreaking Exit

PTI / Not only Maxwell but his RCB and Australian teammate Dan Christian and his pregnant wife Jorgia Dunn were also subjected to online abuse.

Coal Crisis: PMO To Review Availability At Thermal Power Plants After Many States Reports Low Stocks

Coal Crisis: PMO To Review Availability At Thermal Power Plants After Many States Reports Low Stocks

Outlook Business Team / Home Minister Amit Shah conducted an hour-long meeting with coal minister Pralhad Joshi and power minister R K Singh on Monday about the coal availability for power plants.

Advertisement