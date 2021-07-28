July 28, 2021
JSW Foundation, J&K Govt Sign Pact To Restore Mughal Gardens In Kashmir

A JSW Foundation led by its chairperson will assist and support the government of J&K, both financially and technically in preserving the two heritage gardens under CSR.

Naseer Ganai 28 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:40 pm
The estimated cost of the project is Rs 7 Crore.
The J&K Government today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the JSW Foundation for the restoration and conservation of Shalimar and Nishat Gardens.

In the presence of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, the MoU was signed by Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture, Gardens and Parks, and Sangita Jindal, Chairperson, JSW Foundation.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 7 Crore.

According to a government spokesman, a JSW Foundation led by its chairperson will assist and support the government of J&K, both financially and technically in preserving the two heritage gardens under CSR.

The spokesman said Sinha termed the MoU as a new beginning in the conservation of the historic sites which are the hallmarks of J&K’s rich cultural heritage legacy.

