J&K: Eleven Students, Including 9 Girls, Killed After Minibus Falls In Gorge In Shopian District

Eleven students, including 9 girls, of a computer institute, were killed and seven others were injured when a minibus ferrying them fell into a gorge near Peer Ki Gali on Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.



Soon after, the locals rushed to the spot to evacuate the wounded who were taken to Srinagar. The students were heading Dhobijan on a picnic.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

In a condolence message, the Governor conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls, an official spokesman said.

The Governor directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to those injured in the accident and wished a speedy recovery to them, he added.

