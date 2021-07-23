July 23, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  J&K: Drone Carrying 5 Kg IED Shot Down By Security Forces

J&K: Drone Carrying 5 Kg IED Shot Down By Security Forces

On June 27, drones were used to drop explosives at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu airport, causing minor injuries to its two personnel.

Naseer Ganai 23 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:28 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
J&K: Drone Carrying 5 Kg IED Shot Down By Security Forces
The drone carrying around 5 kg of IED that was shot down Akhnoor’s Beri Pattan area on Friday.
Representational image
J&K: Drone Carrying 5 Kg IED Shot Down By Security Forces
outlookindia.com
2021-07-23T10:28:49+05:30

A drone carrying around 5 kilograms of improvised explosive device (IED) was shot down early on Friday by Kashmir Police in Akhnoor’s Gurah Pattan area near the Line of Control.

The police sources said the drone that was shot down on Friday came from the Pakistani side of the border and the IED was likely to be air-dropped in a nearby area as it was wrapped inside a plastic packet. Those collecting it had to only connect its fuse with the wires before planting it.

The drone was shot down around eight kilometers inside the IB in Kanachak. Earlier on Wednesday, another drone movement was detected a few hundred meters away from the Jammu airbase in Satwari.

On June 27, drones were used to drop explosives at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu airport, causing minor injuries to its two personnel. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a top-level meeting to discuss emerging security threats including drones.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Heavy Rainfall Causes Flood-like Situation In Parts Of Goa, Several Rivers In Spate

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Naseer Ganai Srinagar Drone Attack Drone / Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos