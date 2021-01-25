January 25, 2021
Corona
J&K: One Pilot Killed, Another Injured As Army Chopper Crash Lands, Say Officials

The chopper was arriving from Pathankot when it crash landed in Kathua district

Outlook Web Bureau 25 January 2021
Representational Image of Army chopper crash
File photo
One Indian Army pilot died while another suffered major injuries after an advanced light helicopter (ALH) crash landed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, reports claimed.

The chopper was arriving from Pathankot when it was forced to make a crash-landing in an Army area in Kathua’s Lakhanpur belt, senior police officer Kathua Shailendra Mishra told PTI adding that the pilots were rushed to a nearby military hospital soon after the accident.

(With PTI Inputs)

