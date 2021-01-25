One Indian Army pilot died while another suffered major injuries after an advanced light helicopter (ALH) crash landed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, reports claimed.
The chopper was arriving from Pathankot when it was forced to make a crash-landing in an Army area in Kathua’s Lakhanpur belt, senior police officer Kathua Shailendra Mishra told PTI adding that the pilots were rushed to a nearby military hospital soon after the accident.
(With PTI Inputs)
