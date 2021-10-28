J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday transferred state land to the paramilitary CRPF and the police in various districts across Kashmir Valley.

The majority of the land has been allotted to the CRPF in various south Kashmir districts, including picturesque Pahalgam tourist resort for proper accommodation of the security forces.

According to the government spokesman the Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of Revenue Department to transfer various parcels of land to the police and the CRPF.

It said Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The spokesman said the administrative council approved the transfer of land measuring 20 kanals in favour of the police department for construction of SDPO Office /Police Station Litter in district Pulwama.

He said approval was given to transfer of 524 kanal 11 marlas (26.23 hectares) of land in favour of CRPF for establishing battalion camping sites at villages, including Brah in Anantnag district, Jummo near Pahalgam in Anantnag district, Subhanpahari in Anantnag district, Allowpora Sheikhpora in Shopian district, Zawoora Baderhama in Shopian district, Oukhoo in Pulwama district, Kadlabal near Pampore in Pulwama, district and village Koil in Pulwama district.

The land will be transferred against the payment as per the stamp duty rates notified for 2021. It will provide for safe and proper accommodation to CRPF personnel and their families, it said.

The government spokesman said that sanction was also accorded to the transfer of 122 kanal at Kupwara, Baramulla and Budgam districts in Kashmir division in favour of Department of Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction for construction of 1BHK tenements for Kashmiri migrant employees appointed under the PM’s Development Package.