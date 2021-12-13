Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Jammu And Kashmir Administration Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

The Jammu and Kashmir government is using Covid-19 protocol to disallow selective political leaders from carrying out crowd activities. On Sunday, as Omar Abdullah addressed a huge gathering, PDP was not allowed to hold a youth convention.

Jammu And Kashmir Administration Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah addressing a gathering at the Dak Bungalow in Anantnag on Sunday | Twitter

Trending

Jammu And Kashmir Administration Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T08:34:04+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

More stories from Naseer Ganai
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 8:34 am

The government on Sunday allowed National Conference to have a rally in south Kashmir that was attended by a large number of people. The party’s vice president Omar Abdullah addressed the rally. Jammu and Kashmir government didn’t allow the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to have a youth convention citing the Covid-19 protocol. At the same time, the Peoples Conference said they are not being allowed to hold rallies and conventions at the party’s stronghold Kupwara region.

The PDP was all set to have a youth convention at the Fairview residence of Mehbooba Mufti at Gupkar on Sunday morning. However, an hour before the youth convention the government issued orders saying that “Covid-19 restrictions are in place and it is hereby ordered that the scheduled youth conference that is to be held by the PDP at Gupkar is not allowed.” The government directed the station house officer of the area to ensure no such event takes place in his area.

Mehbooba Mufti accused the government led by Manoj Sinha of sabotaging the democracy in the region and pushing youths to despair and hopelessness. Moving around the empty chairs where her party’s youth workers were supposed to sit during the youth convention, she said, the government is deliberately keeping youths away from such events and thus pushing them towards violence so that it becomes easy for the government to torture and beat them. “This is what they have been doing for the past three years. The youths are feeling suffocated as they have been confined to their homes. They want to come out but the government is not permitting them to do it,” she said. “Today thousands of youths were scheduled to reach here. They wanted to have a conversation. They wanted to talk and they wanted to speak. But the government doesn't want to have them this conversation,” she said. “I am proud of these youths. The government is not frightened of me. It is frightened of them. You (youths) should continue on your path and continue your peaceful struggle democratically,” she added. She said recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US President Joe Biden about the greatness of Indian democracy but in Jammu and Kashmir, democracy and democratic norms are trampled upon. “We are being stopped to hold meetings citing Covid excuses. And there are leaders who travel all around to reach out to people but we are not,” she added. “Why PDP is being stopped? Why I am not allowed to meet you (youths)," she said.

She said the resources of J&K are being usurped and the rulers are behaving like robbers.

Peoples Conference General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari accused the deputy commissioner of Kupwara of not allowing the party to hold a rally in the region and said the official was acting like National Conference Mohalla president. “We have repeatedly asked him (the DC) that we should be given permission to hold workers' meet in the area. The district development council of the area is headed by PC. We have MLAs from the region and we have got more votes from the region than any other party and still, we are not allowed to hold an event there,” Ansari said. He said at times the Peoples Conference is denied permission citing security reasons and at times Covid-19 protocols are cited as the reason. “We want to ask how other parties are getting permission to hold rallies,” Ansari said asking the governor of J&K Manoj Sinha to intervene in the matter. He accused the deputy commissioner Kupwara of behaving like a worker of the National Conference.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

The government spokesman hasn't spelled out any criteria for how it is allowing some parties to hold rallies and denying permission to others citing Covid-19.

Tags

Naseer Ganai Omar Abdullah Kashmir Jammu and kashmir COVID-19 Covid-19 India National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Bhopal: Digvijaya Singh Invites Kunal Kamra, Munawar Faruqui To Hold Comedy Show

Bhopal: Digvijaya Singh Invites Kunal Kamra, Munawar Faruqui To Hold Comedy Show

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

PM Modi Twitter Attack: Hackers Post Bitcoin Giveaway But This Is Not The First Time

Uttarakhand CM's PRO Suspended After He Used Official Letterhead To Get Challans Cancelled

PM Modi Twitter Account Hacked: Opposition Calls Out Cyber Security Standards

J&K Encounter: Security Forces Kill Jaish-E-Mohammad Terrorist In Pulwama

Omicron In India | Cases Touch 38: Know All States Affected By New Variant So Far

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pollution Capital Of The World

Pollution Capital Of The World

The Gas Chamber

The Gas Chamber

No Future For Our Future Generations

No Future For Our Future Generations

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

BJP And AIMIM Are Two Sides Of Same Coin: Maharashtra Congress Leader Naseem Khan

BJP And AIMIM Are Two Sides Of Same Coin: Maharashtra Congress Leader Naseem Khan

PM Modi To Unveil Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Tomorrow, Tourists Flocking The Holy Shrine

PM Modi To Unveil Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Tomorrow, Tourists Flocking The Holy Shrine

Puducherry LG Mandates Covid-19 Vaccination, Punishment For Those Who Refuse

Puducherry LG Mandates Covid-19 Vaccination, Punishment For Those Who Refuse

'Invite Elected Representatives To State Govt Functions, Or Else...' Bihar RWD Instructs

'Invite Elected Representatives To State Govt Functions, Or Else...' Bihar RWD Instructs

Read More from Outlook

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / While the Trinamool Congress in Goa has promised to provide Rs. 5000 to 'empower the women' of Goa, BJP is keeping up with the freebie promises to special groups in the state.

Jammu And Kashmir Administration Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

Jammu And Kashmir Administration Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

Naseer Ganai / On Sunday, Omar Abdullah addressed a huge gathering whereas the PDP was not allowed to hold a youth convention. J&K government cited Covid-19 restrictions in the latter.

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan's Perfect Home Record And More

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan's Perfect Home Record And More

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Pakistan's home series against West Indies starts Monday with the first T20I in Karachi. Here's a look at the numbers that matter.

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

Rakhi Bose / PM Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi for a 2-day visit and inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor connecting the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the ghats in Varanasi.

Advertisement