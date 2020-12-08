December 08, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Reliance Jio To Launch 5G Services In 2021: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio To Launch 5G Services In 2021: Mukesh Ambani

'Jio's 5G service will be a testimony to PM Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' the Reliance Industries Chairman said.

PTI 08 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Reliance Jio To Launch 5G Services In 2021: Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani
PTI
Reliance Jio To Launch 5G Services In 2021: Mukesh Ambani
outlookindia.com
2020-12-08T12:22:54+05:30
Also read

Reliance Jio has plans to launch 5G services in the second half of 2021, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress, Ambani said policy steps are needed to accelerate an early rollout of 5G, and to make it affordable and available everywhere.

"I assure you that Jio will pioneer the 5G Revolution in India in the second half of 2021. It will be powered by indigenous-developed network, hardware and technology components. Jio's 5G service will be a testimony to your inspiring vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Ambani said. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Mobile Technology To Be Used For Covid-19 Vaccination Drive: PM Modi

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mukesh Ambani New Delhi Reliance Jio National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos