Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Jharkhand: MLA Not Invited To Rajyotsav Function, Wants Collector Charged With Sedition

Bilaspur MLA Shailesh Pandey wrote to Jharkhand Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to charge with sedition the District Collector Saransh Mittar for not inviting him to the Rajyotsav programme.

Jharkhand: MLA Not Invited To Rajyotsav Function, Wants Collector Charged With Sedition
Jharkhand's Bilaspur MLA Shailesh Pandey wants Collector Saransh Mittar charged with sedition because he didn't invite him to Jharkhand Rajyotsav Programme | Twitter

Trending

Jharkhand: MLA Not Invited To Rajyotsav Function, Wants Collector Charged With Sedition
outlookindia.com
2021-11-03T09:35:06+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 9:35 am

A Congress MLA on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel demanding the removal of Bilaspur district collector in Chhattisgarh for "neglecting" and “disrespecting” public representatives while inviting them to the Rajyotsav (statehood celebrations) event here.

Shailesh Pandey, the Member of Legislative Assembly representing the Bilaspur constituency, also said Collector Saransh Mittar be charged with sedition.

"The Bilaspur Collector Saransh Mittar has been continuously insulting your (CM) government and elected representatives. As per your direction, Rajyotsav programme (function) was held in all district headquarters on November 1 (Chhattisgarh's foundation day) and the state government had sent the list of persons who were to be chief guests of the function while selection of the remaining guests was to be done by the concerned district collector," he said in the letter.

Related Stories

PM Modi Greets People On State Formation Day, Here’s What He Said About Each State

"The MLA of the ruling party was not invited (as guests) at the function here. Even MLAs of the opposition party should have been invited. Other public representatives like the mayor, chairman of Zilla Panchayat were also not invited by mentioning their names on the invitation card (as guests of the function),” he further said.

The collector has neglected and disrespected public representatives by sending them invitation cards like it was sent to common people, and this act of the collector amounts to insult of people and the government and it comes under the category of sedition, Pandey asserted.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

The  Parliamentary Secretary Indrashah Mandavi (MLA from Mohla-Manpur) was the chief guest at the Rajyotsav event in Bilaspur. Except for him, no other person was mentioned as guest on the invitation card.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Vrindavan: Widows Celebrate Diwali, Breaking Social Taboos

Vrindavan: Widows Celebrate Diwali, Breaking Social Taboos

After Amarinder Singh Floats New Party, Sidhu, Channi Put Up United Face In Punjab Congress

Delhi Police, SDMs Been Asked To Keep 24x7 Vigil On Firecrackers: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Bypolls Results: Will Abhay Chautala’s Win Reverberate Beyond Haryana?

Bypoll Results A Big Shot In Nitish Kumar’s Arm; Lalu And Congress Cut A Sorry Figure In Bihar

Supercomputing Facility At National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) Inaugurated

Capt Amarinder Singh Floats Punjab Lok Congress Party After Resigning From Congress

Global FDI Flows More Than Doubled To $870 Bn In H1 of 2021: OECD

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from India

Telangana Bypolls: BJP's Victory In Huzurabad's 'Prestige Match' Proves Anti-Incumbency Against TRS

Telangana Bypolls: BJP's Victory In Huzurabad's 'Prestige Match' Proves Anti-Incumbency Against TRS

Himachal Pradesh Bypolls | What Led To BJP's Fall: Price Rise, Dynasty Politics Or 'Arrogance'?

Himachal Pradesh Bypolls | What Led To BJP's Fall: Price Rise, Dynasty Politics Or 'Arrogance'?

Dhanteras 2021: Items To Buy On The Auspicious Day That Bring 'Luck'Ahead Of Diwali

Dhanteras 2021: Items To Buy On The Auspicious Day That Bring 'Luck'Ahead Of Diwali

Submarine Project Information Leak Case: 2 Navy Officers Among Six Charged By CBI

Submarine Project Information Leak Case: 2 Navy Officers Among Six Charged By CBI

Read More from Outlook

Bihar Bypoll Results | A Big Shot In Nitish Kumar’s Arm; Lalu And Congress Cut A Sorry Figure

Bihar Bypoll Results | A Big Shot In Nitish Kumar’s Arm; Lalu And Congress Cut A Sorry Figure

Giridhar Jha / In Kusheshwar Ashtan, JD-U candidate Aman Kumar Hazari defeated his nearest RJD rival Ganesh Bharti while Arun Kumar of RJD lost to Rajeev Kumar Singh of the ruling party.

Bypolls Results: Will Abhay Chautala’s Win Reverberate Beyond Haryana?

Bypolls Results: Will Abhay Chautala’s Win Reverberate Beyond Haryana?

Preetha Nair / Analysts say that INLD candidate Abhay Singh Chautala's victory in Ellenabad bypolls in Haryana will have ripple effect in UP and Punjab polls.

T20 World Cup: Will Defeat Vs Afghanistan End India's Hopes?

T20 World Cup: Will Defeat Vs Afghanistan End India's Hopes?

Jayanta Oinam / Check the latest ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final qualification scenarios for Group 2, featuring India and other five teams.

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Vikas Pathak / The BJP has maintained its dominance in Assam and done well in Madhya Pradesh but has performed poorly in Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Advertisement