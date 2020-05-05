JEE-Mains To Be Held From July 18-23, JEE Advanced In August, Says HRD Ministry

The HRD Ministry on Tuesday announced that Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-MAINS) will be held from July 18 to July 23, while JEE-Advanced will be conducted in August.

The Medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 26, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.



While JEE-MAINS is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, NEET is conducted for medical colleges.

The HRD Minister said the decision on pending CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams will be announced soon.

The exams were postponed due to nationwide lockdown announced to contain the COVID-19 spread.