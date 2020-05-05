May 05, 2020
Poshan
JEE-Mains To Be Held From July 18-23, JEE Advanced In August, Says HRD Ministry

The Medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 26, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 May 2020
The HRD Ministry on Tuesday announced that Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-MAINS) will be held from July 18 to July 23, while JEE-Advanced will be conducted in August.

While JEE-MAINS is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, NEET is conducted for medical colleges.

The HRD Minister said the decision on pending CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams will be announced soon.

The exams were postponed due to nationwide lockdown announced to contain the COVID-19 spread.

