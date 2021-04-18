April 18, 2021
Poshan
JEE Mains Entrance Exam Postponed Amid Spurt In Covid-19 Cases

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said that taking into account the safety and well-being of candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone JEE-(Main) April session.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 April 2021
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-04-18T12:20:02+05:30

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Sunday announced that engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains scheduled to be held from April 27-30 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, 

"Given the current #covid19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session. I would like to reiterate that the safety of our students & their academic career is @EduMinOfIndia's and my prime concerns right now," Nishank tweeted.

According to an official order by the National Testing Agency (NTA), "looking at the present situation of COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well being of candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone JEE-(Main) April session".

"The revised dates will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination," the order said. 

(With PTI inputs.)

