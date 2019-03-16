JD-S Leader Danish Ali Joins BSP Ahead Of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader Danish Ali on Saturday joined the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party, ahead of the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Ali joined the BSP in the presence of the party's national general secretary Satish Mishra at the BSP office in Lucknow.

According to BSP sources, Ali, who was considered as a top leader in former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda party, is likely to contest from Amroha in western Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP which scored a nil in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls is contesting the general elections this time in the state in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

The BJP-led NDA alliance had won 73 out of 80 seats in the state in 2014.

The seven phased Lok Sabha elections is scheduled from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

IANS