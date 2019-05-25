﻿
Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed After Heavy Landslides

Thousands of vehicles, which had left for Srinagar from here this morning, remain stranded on the highway following the closure of the road.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 May 2019
Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed After Heavy Landslides
Heavy landslides in Jammu and Kashmir lead to traffic jam in the Jammu-Srinagar national highway
Representative Image
Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed After Heavy Landslides
2019-05-25T11:59:05+0530

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Saturday, following landslides in Ramban district, traffic department officials said.

The fresh landslides were reported early in the day in the Battery Chashma area. Heavy traffic jams were reported after the sudden closure.

Thousands of vehicles, which had left for Srinagar from here this morning, remain stranded on the highway following the closure of the road.

"Due to inclement weather and shooting stones that continue to hit Digdol and Monkey Mord in addition to the huge landslide at Battery Chashma, the highway has been closed," an official said.

"For the safety of travelers, the highway is not to be used unless declared safe for traffic. No vehicle will be allowed either from Banihal or Udhampur side," he added.

Any person intending to undertake the journey, must first contact the traffic control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar city.

Once the weather showed signs of improvement, debris clearance operation would be started, the traffic department said.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

