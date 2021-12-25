Jammu And Kashmir: Two Militants Killed By Security Forces In Shopian’s Chowgam Encounter

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chowgam area of Shopian, in south Kashmir, after inputs were received about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened fire on the security personnel, who retaliated.

Two militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, the official said, adding that their identities and group affiliation are being ascertained.

The search operation is going on, he said.