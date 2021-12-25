Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Jammu And Kashmir: Two Militants Killed By Security Forces In Shopian's Chowgam Encounter

Kashmir: The security forces have killed two unidentified militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district at Chowgam area. The search operation is going on, an official said.

Encounter breaks out in Shopian district of J&K.(File photo-Representational image) | PTI

2021-12-25T11:40:26+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 11:40 am

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chowgam area of Shopian, in south Kashmir, after inputs were received about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened fire on the security personnel, who retaliated.

Two militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, the official said, adding that their identities and group affiliation are being ascertained.

The search operation is going on, he said.

