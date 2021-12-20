Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Jammu And Kashmir Delimitation: Political Parties Allege Commission's Recommendations Guided By BJP's Agenda

Jammu And Kashmir Delimitation Commission, set up to redraw the assembly seats of the union territory, is learnt to have proposed six additional seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir Valley.

Jammu And Kashmir Delimitation: Political Parties Allege Commission's Recommendations Guided By BJP's Agenda
Jammu and Kashmir political parties allege BJP's agenda in the UT's delimitation.(File photo)

Trending

Jammu And Kashmir Delimitation: Political Parties Allege Commission's Recommendations Guided By BJP's Agenda
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T15:57:30+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 3:57 pm

Valley-based mainstream political parties on Monday expressed dismay over the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that it seems the exercise was carried out in furtherance of the BJP’s political agenda.

The Delimitation Commission, set up to redraw the assembly seats of the union territory, is learnt to have proposed six additional seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir Valley in its 'Paper 1' discussed with its five associate members on Monday.

"The draft recommendation of the J&K delimitation commission is unacceptable. The distribution of newly created assembly constituencies with 6 going to Jammu & only 1 to Kashmir is not justified by the data of the 2011 census," National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said in a series of tweets.

He said the commission appears to have allowed the political agenda of BJP to dictate its recommendations.

"It is deeply disappointing that the commission appears to have allowed the political agenda of the BJP to dictate its recommendations rather than the data which should have been its only consideration. Contrary to the promised “scientific approach” it's a political approach," Abdullah said.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

People’s Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone said the recommendations "reek of bias".

"The recommendations of the delimitation commission are totally unacceptable. They reek of bias. What a shock for those who believe in democracy," Lone said in a tweet.

PDP spokesman Suhail Bukhari said the reported recommendations of the commission vindicated the apprehension of his party that the exercise was carried out in furtherance of the BJP agenda.

“PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has from day one maintained that this Commission has been set for fulfilling the political agenda of the BJP. We have heard that the commission has recommended increasing six seats in Jammu region and one in the valley. It cannot be justified in any manner," Bukhari said.

He said the PDP and people of Jammu and Kashmir will not accept these recommendations and fight them tooth and nail.

The commission’s associate members -- five Lok Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir -- attended the meeting on Monday. They have been asked to respond to the proposal by the end of this month.

Union minister Jitendra Singh and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah were among those who attended the meeting.

Sources said nine seats have been proposed for STs and seven for SCs in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first time that seats have been proposed for STs in the UT, they said.

The Delimitation Commission is headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra is an ex-officio member of the panel.

Tags

PTI Omar Abdullah Farooq Abdullah Mehbooba Mufti Dr Jitendra Singh Sajad Gani Lone Srinagar J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Kashmir J&K National Conference (JKNC) PDP BJP National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron Covid-19: Vaccines Can Be Tweaked For Protection, Says AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria

Omicron Covid-19: Vaccines Can Be Tweaked For Protection, Says AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria

PM Modi To Visit UP’s Prayagraj Tomorrow For Women Empowerment Programme

Tamil Nadu Farmer's Daughter Wins Rs 3 Crore Scholarship To Study In US

Amidst Ladakh Standoff India Appoints Pradeep Kumar Rawat As New China Ambassador

Dharamsala: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Meets Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests

Omicron: No Evidence To Suggest New Covid-19 Variant Less Severe Than Delta, Finds UK Study

Smiling Buddha, Saint George, Omar Khayyam And The Lonely Artisans Of Kashmir

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

The Iceman Cometh

The Iceman Cometh

Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride

Advertisement

More from India

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Polls Sans OBC Quota Will Be Injustice With 70% Population: Uma Bharti

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Polls Sans OBC Quota Will Be Injustice With 70% Population: Uma Bharti

Govt Introduces Bill To Link Aadhaar With Electoral Rolls, Opposition Says SC Judgement Violated

Govt Introduces Bill To Link Aadhaar With Electoral Rolls, Opposition Says SC Judgement Violated

Delhi: 2 More Covid-19 Omicron Cases Detected, 24 So Far

Delhi: 2 More Covid-19 Omicron Cases Detected, 24 So Far

Omicron Covid-19: All Positive Cases To Be Sent For Genome Sequencing, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Omicron Covid-19: All Positive Cases To Be Sent For Genome Sequencing, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts opine that Covid vaccines have been developed from the original strain of Coronavirus and help produce an antibody only against the original strains.

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests

Outlook Web Desk / Passengers arriving from 'at-risk' nations are expected to pre-book their RT-PCR test to avoid delays at airports in six metro cities.

Ashes, Second Test: AUS Score 275-Run Win After Richardson's Five-For Wrecks England

Ashes, Second Test: AUS Score 275-Run Win After Richardson's Five-For Wrecks England

Koushik Paul / As expected, Australia completed their rout of England in the day-night Test. Aussies thus have a 2-0 lead going into the third Test at MCG from December 26. Get here Day 5 highlights.

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Naseer Ganai / After 20,000 Power Department employees went on a strike in Jammu & Kashmir, the government has asked the Indian army to help restore electricity in the state.

Advertisement