January 30, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Live Updates: Delhi's Law & Order Deteriorating, Please Take Care Of It, Says Kejriwal To Amit Shah On Jamia firing

Live Updates: Delhi's Law & Order Deteriorating, Please Take Care Of It, Says Kejriwal To Amit Shah On Jamia firing

A student from Jamia Millia Islamia was injured when a man opened fire at a group of protesters and shouted "Yeh lo Azaadi".

Outlook Web Bureau 30 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Live Updates: Delhi's Law & Order Deteriorating, Please Take Care Of It, Says Kejriwal To Amit Shah On Jamia firing
Protests outside Jamila Millia Islamia against CAA and NRC.
Twitter/ANI
Live Updates: Delhi's Law & Order Deteriorating, Please Take Care Of It, Says Kejriwal To Amit Shah On Jamia firing
outlookindia.com
2020-01-30T20:10:37+0530

A student from Jamia Millia Islamia was injured when a man opened fire at a group of protesters on Thursday afternoon and shouted "Yeh lo Azaadi", triggering panic in the city's Jamia area, eye-witnesses said.

The man was caught on camera brandishing a gun outside the varsity in the presence of large contigent of police and media.

The man was overpowered by police and taken into custody.

The student, identified as Shahdab, was shot at in the left wrist. He was taken to a hospital and is undegoing treatment.

Below are the live updates

8:09pm: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad reached AIIMS Trauma Centre to visit Shadab Farooq, student injured in Jamia attack. 

 

6:33pm: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked Home Minister Amit Shah to take care of the "deteriorating" law and order situation in Delhi. "What is happening in Delhi? The law and order is deteriorating. Please take care of Delhi's law and order," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

 

6:01pm: Home Minister Amit Shah says he has directed Delhi Police Commissioner to take strict action in Jamia firing incident.  Centre won't tolerate any such incident, strict action will be taken, and culprit won't be spared, he said.

 

 

4:58pm: Protests continue outside Jamia Millia Islamia University 

 

4:56pm:  Home Minister Amit Shah wants to disturb environment of Delhi. First, they made their leaders give instigating speeches. BJP can see defeat in Delhi Elections, this conspiracy was hatched out of that fear, says Sanjay Singh, AAP leader

4:54pm: Entry & exit gates of the three metro stations, closed earlier, have been opened.

4:36pm: "Jamia firing incident a direct result of provocative statements made by BJP leaders during campaigning in Delhi. BJP leader Anurag Thakur should be arrested for his comments urging crowds to  raise slogan of shoot the traitors," says CPI general secretary D Raja.

 4:12pm: The gun-wielding man, who shot at protesters outside Jamia, went live on Facebook at least four times before opening fire. The attacker, who identified himself as Rambhakt Gopal to the Delhi Police, had been seemingly planning the attack since the past week, his posts indicate. Read more here

4:06pm: Entry & exit gates of Jama Masjid, ITO and Delhi Gate are closed, tweets DMRC

Next Story >>

'Shaheen Bagh Khel Khatam': Jamia Shooter Was Live On Facebook Minutes Before Attack

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Jamia Millia Islamia Delhi Police Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos