Live Updates: Delhi's Law & Order Deteriorating, Please Take Care Of It, Says Kejriwal To Amit Shah On Jamia firing

A student from Jamia Millia Islamia was injured when a man opened fire at a group of protesters on Thursday afternoon and shouted "Yeh lo Azaadi", triggering panic in the city's Jamia area, eye-witnesses said.

The man was caught on camera brandishing a gun outside the varsity in the presence of large contigent of police and media.

The man was overpowered by police and taken into custody.

The student, identified as Shahdab, was shot at in the left wrist. He was taken to a hospital and is undegoing treatment.

Below are the live updates

8:09pm: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad reached AIIMS Trauma Centre to visit Shadab Farooq, student injured in Jamia attack.

Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police: We've checked the injured & pellet has been removed from his arm. As per doctors he's stable. Police couldn't react immediately as incident happened in split second but soon police overpowered him. Case transferred to Crime Branch. pic.twitter.com/UvS4Z1Jwhh — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Delhi: CBSE marksheet of the allegedly minor gunman who brandished a gun and opened fire in Jamia area, earlier today. One student was injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/3p6Pgbsl7P — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Delhi: Protests continue near Jamia Millia Islamia University against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Heavy Police force deployed. pic.twitter.com/MtFRYW4570 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

6:33pm: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked Home Minister Amit Shah to take care of the "deteriorating" law and order situation in Delhi. "What is happening in Delhi? The law and order is deteriorating. Please take care of Delhi's law and order," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

6:01pm: Home Minister Amit Shah says he has directed Delhi Police Commissioner to take strict action in Jamia firing incident. Centre won't tolerate any such incident, strict action will be taken, and culprit won't be spared, he said.

#WATCH Delhi: Protesters breach a portion of the barricading near Jamia Millia Islamia University as the protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and National Register of Citizens (NRC) continues there. pic.twitter.com/GV9EmDjKAb — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

4:58pm: Protests continue outside Jamia Millia Islamia University

Delhi: Protest continues near Jamia Millia Islamia University, against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and National Register of Citizens (NRC). pic.twitter.com/HPHpYrZwkG — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

4:56pm: Home Minister Amit Shah wants to disturb environment of Delhi. First, they made their leaders give instigating speeches. BJP can see defeat in Delhi Elections, this conspiracy was hatched out of that fear, says Sanjay Singh, AAP leader

4:54pm: Entry & exit gates of the three metro stations, closed earlier, have been opened.

4:36pm: "Jamia firing incident a direct result of provocative statements made by BJP leaders during campaigning in Delhi. BJP leader Anurag Thakur should be arrested for his comments urging crowds to raise slogan of shoot the traitors," says CPI general secretary D Raja.

4:12pm: The gun-wielding man, who shot at protesters outside Jamia, went live on Facebook at least four times before opening fire. The attacker, who identified himself as Rambhakt Gopal to the Delhi Police, had been seemingly planning the attack since the past week, his posts indicate. Read more here

South East District (Delhi) DCP Chinmoy Biswal on Jamia Nagar firing incident: Student (Shadab Farooq) has sustained injuries in his left hand. He has been referred to trauma centre from hospital. Doctors say he is out of danger. Apprehended person (Gopal) is being questioned. pic.twitter.com/nCdfmH9oFc — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

4:06pm: Entry & exit gates of Jama Masjid, ITO and Delhi Gate are closed, tweets DMRC