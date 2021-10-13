J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

Warning migrant employees that their absence from the duty will be dealt with as per service rules, the Jammu and Kashmir government has directed them not to leave the valley.

“The chair (divisional commissioner) directed that all the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs shall ensure one to one meeting with the representative, leaders of all the political parties within two to three days for the redressal of their apprehensions regarding security and accommodation and consider their genuine demands,” reads the order issued by the divisional commissioner on Tuesday.

The decisions about it were taken in a review meeting chaired by the divisional commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on October 9.

“Further, the chair directed that no migrant employee needs to leave the district, valley and whosoever will be absent shall be dealt as per service rules,” it adds.

The divisional commissioner impressed upon the officers to preferably post these migrant employees in safe and secure zones instead of far-flung and vulnerable areas for the time being, the order stated.

According to the order all the deputy commissioners, SSPs or their representatives apprised Pole during the meeting in which was told that the strict vigil has been ensured and the security measures for the migrant employees, Sikhs, Kashmiri pandits and labourers have been tightened.

The order says concerned deputy commissioners and SSPs have visited and are continuously visiting migrant colonies in the Kashmir Valley and they are being briefed about the security and confidence building measures, facilities and other arrangements being put in place by the govt for their safety and security.

The government says the concerned Tehsildars, SHOs and security forces are also visiting the localities where non migrant Pandits and Sikhs are residing.

It says security forces and the police are keeping constant vigil for the security of minorities and outside labourers.

“The chair directed that non-migrant minority population like labourers and skilled labourers in the district shall be identified and adequate measures of security shall be put in place for them. Besides, regular interactions will be conducted with them so that any apprehension with regard to their security is taken care of. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir impressed upon the officers to preferably post these migrant employees in safe and secure zones instead of far flung and vulnerable areas for the time being,” the order reads.

It mentions: “reiterated that full cooperation, logistic support and all the necessary arrangements of security will be put in place for the protected persons, PRIs, political party leaders, minority people, migrant employees and special meetings shall be conducted with the migrant employees union as well as non-migrant minority' population so as to create safe and secure environment and apprehension with regard to security are taken care.”

Many migrant employees left the valley in wake of recent civilian killings in Srinagar.

On October 5 the militants shot dead prominent Kashmiri pandit Makan Lal Bindroo at his shop. Within an hour of Bindroo’s killing, another non-local Hindu puchka seller from Bihar was shot dead in the Lal Bazar area in the city followed by the killing of a Muslim taxi driver Mohammad Shafi Lone in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

A day later, militants shot dead 50-year-old Sikh woman principal Satinder Kaur, who is the mother of two, and a local Kashmiri pandit Deepak Chand, shocking the majority community and creating fear among the minority community here.

The police said this year 28 civilians have been killed and seven of them are from minority communities and the rest were Muslims.