September 15, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  J-K: Army Officer Among 3 Personnel Injured In Pakistan Firing Along LoC

J-K: Army Officer Among 3 Personnel Injured In Pakistan Firing Along LoC

The Indian Army launched a befitting retaliation to the Pakistani firing and shelling in Sunderbani sector, officials said.

PTI 15 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
J-K: Army Officer Among 3 Personnel Injured In Pakistan Firing Along LoC
A woman shows mortar shells fired by the Pakistani forces on a residential area along the Line of Control, at Mankote Sector in Poonch district.
PTI FIle Photo
J-K: Army Officer Among 3 Personnel Injured In Pakistan Firing Along LoC
outlookindia.com
2020-09-15T22:40:44+05:30

Jammu, Sep 15 (PTI) Three Army personnel including an officer were injured Tuesday as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

 

The Indian Army launched a befitting retaliation to the Pakistani firing and shelling in Sunderbani sector, they said.

“Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars. Some injuries have been reported (on our side),” a defence spokesman said, based on preliminary information.

However, official sources said three army personnel including an officer, who were manning a forward post, were injured in the incident.

The Pakistani army has also suffered casualties in the retaliatory action but the details are awaited, the sources said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Himachal Lifts Curb On Travel, No COVID-19 Passes Needed

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Line Of Control Ceasefire Violation National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos

×