J&K: Terrorists Attack BSF Convoy In Kulgam; Gunfight Underway

August 12, 2021
According to the officials, the convoy was headed for Srinagar from Jammu when it was attacked.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 August 2021, Last Updated at 4:37 pm
The spokesperson said reinforcements have reached the spot and senior officers of the police, CRPF and the Army were also present there.
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security personnel after the ultras opened fired at a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. A police spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries in the attack but the assailants were trapped.

According to the officials, the convoy was headed for Srinagar from Jammu when it was attacked.

"Terrorists opened fire at a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Malpora in the Qazigund area of Kulgam district," an official said.

"Terrorists fired upon BSF convey at NHW #Kulgam. No injury reported. However, terrorists trapped," the Kashmir zone police quoted IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar as saying.

The spokesperson said reinforcements have reached the spot and senior officers of the police, CRPF and the Army were also present there.

With PTI inputs

