It’s Business As Usual As Bharat Bandh Has Little Impact In Himachal

The Bharat Bandh call given by the protesting farmer unions seeking withdrawal of three controversial farm laws enacted by the Narendra Modi-government failed to evoke much response in Himachal Pradesh --- a state so far having remained unaffected by the protests.

All shops and business establishments remained open largely and public transport buses plied normally on Tuesday.

The Left-wing trade unions ,CPM (Marxist), Citu, some women and farmers groups affiliated to them, however, staged dharnas at different places in the state and also in Shimla where an attempt was also made to disrupt traffic.

Led by Dr Kuldeep Tanwar, the All India Kisan Sabha leader and Sanjay Chauhan, a former Shimla mayor, the Left organisations joined by the Citu activists assembled at Victory Tunnel crossing, a main gateway to the town and raised slogans.

Their effort to block traffic was foiled and they were persuaded to stage a peaceful protest, authorities diverted traffic.

The Congress workers also held separate dharnas in state capital Shimla and other districts.

Congress workers led by their state president Kuldeep Rathore staged a dharna on the circular road outside their office around noon.

It was business as usual in Shimla’s Mall road and other areas of Lower Bazar, Middle Bazar Sanjauli and Kasumpti --- all key business areas.

Somesh Sharma, president Himachal Beopar Mandal, had already made it clear that traders have decided not to join the bandh as they had suffered a lot during the lockdown. There was a general view among the traders that they will keep the markets open.

In towns like Una, Hamirpur, Kangra and Bilaspur, shops and business establishments were open.

Workers of the Congress and Left organised processions and dharnas at Gandhi Chowk in Hamirpur town and also other places in support of the farmers' demands.

“The farmer unions and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha have made it clear to the Centre that we want complete withdrawal of the laws. Himachal Pradesh’s farmers also want their crops to be included in the MSP,” said Dr Tanwar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told media persons that the bandh had no impact in the state barring small dharnas organised by the Communist party leaders and their trade unions.

“In Theog, CPM MLA Rakesh Singha led a small protest. Singha is a sitting MLA from the area and also a farmers’ union leader. But not many people joined him,” he said.

The chief minister said the aim of the Opposition parties which have joined the Bharat Bandh call was to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The single-point agenda of these political parties was to malign the image of the Prime Minister and mislead the farmers who otherwise were not opposed to the laws.

“The only way to end the stalemate is to settle the issue across the table with the government, which has already opened the channels for talks. The farmers’ union should consider ending their protests as the government was more than willing to address all their issues.”

He thanked the farmers and traders in Himachal Pradesh for not joining the bandh. The BJP government in the state had always been working for their interests and implemented many schemes to raise farmers’ income and save them against exploitation by the commission agents.

