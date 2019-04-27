It Was A Slip Of Tongue: Shatrughan Sinha On Jinnah Remark; 'He Has Stopped Talking Nationalism': Amit Shah Attacks

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who recently switched to the Congress, on Saturday clarified that his "Muhammad Ali Jinnah" remark was an inadvertent "slip of tongue" , and that he had meant to say Maulana Azad. BJP chief Amit Shah attacked Sinha, saying that after leaving the party, he had stopped talking nationalism.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said he had wanted to take Maulana Azad's name but instead, uttered the name of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The actor-turned-politician's clarification came after he courted controversy for saying that "from Mahatma Gandhi to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, all are part of Congress Parivar."

"Whatever I said yesterday was slip of tongue. I wanted to say Maulana Azad but uttered Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he clarified.

Shatrughan Sinha, Congress candidate from Bihar's Patna Sahib on his statement,"from Mahatma Gandhi to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, all part of Congress Parivar": Whatever I said yesterday was slip of tongue. I wanted to say Maulana Azad but uttered Muhammad Ali Jinnah. pic.twitter.com/WV7Nerwc3p — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2019

Sinha was in Madhya Pradesh to campaign for the state Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, who is contesting from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency against BJP's Nathan Shah.

Amit Shah, speaking at a rally, said: "Shatrughan Sinha has just gone to the Congress. When he was in BJP he used to talk about nationalism. Now, he says that Jinnah was also a great leader like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. Congress leaders are praising Jinnah, who has divided the country."

Shatrughan Sinha has just gone to the Congress. When he was in BJP he used to talk about nationalism. Now, he says that Jinnah was also a great leader like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. Congress leaders are praising Jinnah, who has divided the country. pic.twitter.com/Ju7H2iitLQ — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 27, 2019

Sinha will be contesting the ongoing polls from Bihar's Patna Sahib constituency against BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad.