March 13, 2021
Corona
ISRO Launches Sounding Rocket RH-560 To Study Attitudinal Variations

13 March 2021
Sounding rocket (RH-560)
2021-03-13T15:01:44+05:30

In order to study attitudinal variations in the neutral winds and plasma dynamic, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched a sounding rocket from Sriharikota spaceport.

"Launch of sounding rocket (RH-560) to study attitudinal variations in the neutral winds and plasma dynamics carried out today (Friday) at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota," ISRO tweeted.

ISRO has developed a series of sounding rockets called Rohini series, important among them being RH-200, RH-300 and RH-560, number in the name indicating the diameter of the rocket in mm, according to the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

Sounding rockets are one or two-stage solid propellant rockets used for probing the upper atmospheric regions and for space research.

They also serve as easily affordable platforms to test or prove prototypes of new components or subsystems intended for use in launch vehicles and satellites.

(With PTI inputs.)

