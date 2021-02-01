Israeli Embassy Blast Case: PM Modi Assures Netanyahu Of Punishing Perpetrators

Also read Israeli Embassy Blast: Officials Recover Envelop Addressed To Embassy Staff From Blast Site

Days after an IED explosion occurred near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday and asserted that India will leave no stone unturned to punish the perpetrators.

A low-intensity blast occurred near the pavement outside the Israeli embassy on January 29. No casualties were reported. Earlier, authorities said that they recovered an envelope addressed to the embassy staff from the site of explosion. The investigation is still on, officials said.

Some cars were damaged in the blast that occurred about 150 metres away from the embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the very high-security Lutyens' bungalow zone.

In his conversation with Netanyahu over phone, Modi assured him that India accords the highest importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and premises, a PMO statement said.

"Both leaders expressed satisfaction about the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in this context," it added.

The two leaders also briefed each other about the progress in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in their countries, and discussed possibilities of further collaboration in this area.

The Israeli foreign ministry said all its diplomats and embassy staff in Delhi are "safe and sound".

(With PTI inputs)

