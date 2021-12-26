Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

ISJK Terrorist Killed In Kashmir, Anantnag Police Say

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in K Kalan, Srigufwara area of Anantnag following inputs about the presence of terrorists. Thereafter, a terrorist belonging to Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) was killed.

ISJK Terrorist Killed In Kashmir, Anantnag Police Say
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

ISJK Terrorist Killed In Kashmir, Anantnag Police Say
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T09:45:17+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 9:45 am

A terrorist belonging to the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) outfit, who was involved in the killing of a police officer, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag, police said on Sunday.

The encounter at K Kalan, Srigufwara area of the south Kashmir district began late on Saturday night.

It was the third encounter between security forces and terrorists in south Kashmir on Saturday. Two terrorists each were killed in the gunfights at Shopian and Pulwama earlier on Saturday.

A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in K Kalan, Srigufwara area of Anantnag following inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired on the forces, who retaliated, he said.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

In the ensuing gunfight, a terrorist was killed during the night, the official said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar identified the slain terrorist as Faheem Bhat, resident of Kadipora Anantnag.

"He has recently joined #terror outfit ISJK and was involved in the killing of Martyr ASI Mohd Ashraf, who was posted at PS Bijbehara," the IGP Kashmir said in a tweet. 

ASI Ashraf was shot dead by terrorists outside Bijbehara hospital on Wednesday evening.

Tags

PTI Kashmir Encounters Terrorism National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

What Do We Know About Children's Vaccination So Far | Here's What PM Modi Said

What Do We Know About Children's Vaccination So Far | Here's What PM Modi Said

Covid-19 Vaccine For Teenagers: DCGI Grants Emergency Authorisation To Covaxin

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

PM Modi Announces Vaccination For 15-18 Age Group, Frontline Workers

Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Nation On Covid-19

NEWSFLASH: DCGI Grants Emergency Use Authorisation To Covaxin For 12-18 Years Age Group

5 Goa Leaders Blame TMC For 'Dividing Goans', Quit Party Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Polls

NEWSFLASH: Maharashtra Records 2 New Omicron Cases, State Tally Reaches 110

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 India Update | Sharply Spike In Delhi, Mumbai But No Lockdown Yet

Covid-19 India Update | Sharply Spike In Delhi, Mumbai But No Lockdown Yet

Book Excerpt | 'Waiting For The Dust To Settle'

Book Excerpt | 'Waiting For The Dust To Settle'

Covid-19: Mumbai Logs 757 Coronavirus Cases, No Fatality

Covid-19: Mumbai Logs 757 Coronavirus Cases, No Fatality

NEWSFLASH | Covid-19: Delhi Logs 249 New Coronavirus Cases, One Fatality

NEWSFLASH | Covid-19: Delhi Logs 249 New Coronavirus Cases, One Fatality

Read More from Outlook

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

PM Modi Announces Vaccination For Age Group 15-18, Frontline Workers

PM Modi Announces Vaccination For Age Group 15-18, Frontline Workers

Ashutosh Sharma / In view of the growing Omicron threat, PM Modi said that India will soon start the booster dose for people above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities as per recommendation from health experts from January 10.

For Calling Ganguly’s ‘Bluff’, Kohli Will Be In A Tight Corner

For Calling Ganguly’s ‘Bluff’, Kohli Will Be In A Tight Corner

Soumitra Bose / Virat Kohli will be a marked man. A slip up in South Africa may even cost his Test captaincy. Now it's an open 'war' between Virat and BCCI.

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / From winning Bengal Assembly Elections with a landslide majority to expanding into other states, all over India, Mamata Banerjee had 2021 as the sweetest year of her life.

Advertisement