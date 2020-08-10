August 10, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Is this India or Hindia?: Stalin On CISF Official's Remarks To Kanimozhi On Hindi

Is this India or Hindia?: Stalin On CISF Official's Remarks To Kanimozhi On Hindi

'Is Hindi the yardstick for being an Indian. Is this India or Hindia,' the DMK chief said in a tweet

PTI 10 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Is this India or Hindia?: Stalin On CISF Official's Remarks To Kanimozhi On Hindi
File photo
Is this India or Hindia?: Stalin On CISF Official's Remarks To Kanimozhi On Hindi
outlookindia.com
2020-08-10T19:02:44+05:30

MK president MK Stalin on Monday took umbrage over the incident in which his sister and party MP Kanimozhi was asked by a CISF official if "she was an Indian" as she could not speak Hindi, asking if knowing that language was the 'yardstick' of being an Indian.

"Is Hindi the yardstick for being an Indian. Is this India or Hindia," the DMK chief said in a tweet.

Kanimozhi has alleged a CISF official at Chennai airport had asked her if "she was an Indian" as the DMK leader could not speak Hindi.

Stalin, whose party, as a policy, is opposed to the "imposition" of Hindi for decades, further said in the tweet that those trying to "bury pluralism" will get "buried."

On Sunday, Kanimozhi had tweeted "today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if 'I am an Indian' when I asked her to speak to me in Tamil or English as I did not know Hindi," prompting the paramilitary force to order an inquiry.

"It is not the policy of CISF to insist upon any particular language," it said.

Next Story >>

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Recovers From COVID-19, Discharged From Hospital

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI M.K. Kanimozhi M.K. Stalin CISF National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos