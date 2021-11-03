Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Is Education 'Service' Under Consumer Protection Act? Supreme Court Agrees To Examine

Supreme Court is hearing an appeal on National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission which said educational institutions do not fall within the ambit of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

Is Education 'Service' Under Consumer Protection Act? Supreme Court Agrees To Examine
Supreme Court agrees to examine whether education can be considered a service under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 or not | PTI

Trending

Is Education 'Service' Under Consumer Protection Act? Supreme Court Agrees To Examine
outlookindia.com
2021-11-03T14:16:23+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 2:16 pm

The Supreme Court has agreed to examine the issue whether education is a service within the Consumer Protection Act.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna noted that a similar legal issue is pending adjudication in another case and tagged the matter along with it.

"Having regard to the pendency of Civil Appeal No 3504 of 2020 (Manu Solanki and Others vs Vinayaka Mission University), the issue as to whether education is a service within the Consumer Protection Act, is pending before this Court. Leave granted. Tag with Civil Appeal," the bench said in its October 29 order.

Related Stories

Delhi HC Refuses Man's Plea To Stop Paying For Son's Education After He Turned 18

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by Lucknow resident challenging an order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission which said educational institutions do not fall within the ambit of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 and education which includes co-curricular activities such as swimming, is not a “service” within the meaning of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

In this case, the man's son was studying at a school which offered various 'Summer Camp' activities in 2007 including swimming, and invited students to participate by paying Rs 1,000.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

On May 28, 2007 at about 9.30 am, he received an urgent call from the school requesting him to come immediately as his son was unwell.

Upon reaching the school, the man was informed that his son had been taken to hospital as he had drowned in the school's swimming pool. He then rushed to the hospital where he learnt that his son was brought dead.

Thereafter, he filed a consumer complaint in the State Commission alleging negligence and deficiency in service on part of the School and claimed Rs 20 lakh as compensation for the death of his son as well as Rs 2 lakh on account of mental agony suffered by him and Rs 55,000 towards the cost of litigation.

The State Commission dismissed the complaint on the ground that the complainant is not a consumer. This order was challenged in NCDRC.

The NCDRC held that education which includes co-curricular activities such as swimming, is not a “service” within the meaning of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

It concurred with the State Commission's view that the complainant is not a consumer and the complaint not being covered under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 is not maintainable.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk DY Chandrachud Supreme Court National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Court Defers Bail Plea Of Accused Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Son, Two Others

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Court Defers Bail Plea Of Accused Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Son, Two Others

Covaxin: Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Shot Gets Shelf Life Extension Up To 12 Months

Cleaning Ganga Is Not Just Govt's Job, Society's Involvement Is Crucial As Well: Jal Shakti Minister

Very Dangerous To Ask For Removal Of PM Modi's Photo From Covid-19 Vaccination Certificates: Kerala HC

Ahead Of PM Modi’s Kedarnath Visit, Uttarakhand CM Dhami Reviews Preparations

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

NIA Arrests Bangladesh Based Terrorist In West Bengal

Odisha School Reopening: Classes VI, VII To Resume Soon

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your <em>Shwas</em> Away'

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your Shwas Away'

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Advertisement

More from India

Pakistan Not Allowing Srinagar-Sharjah Flight In It's Territory Is Unfortunate: Omar Abdullah

Pakistan Not Allowing Srinagar-Sharjah Flight In It's Territory Is Unfortunate: Omar Abdullah

Rajasthan: BJP Lost Five Seats Out Of Seven In By-polls Since 2018

Rajasthan: BJP Lost Five Seats Out Of Seven In By-polls Since 2018

Covid-19 Stats Of India In Safe Zone Before Diwali, Active Cases At 252 Day Low

Covid-19 Stats Of India In Safe Zone Before Diwali, Active Cases At 252 Day Low

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's review meeting includes districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NEET has been facing stiff opposition from some of the states such as Tamil Nadu. Here’s are five reasons why medical experts believe that it’s high time that NEET is relooked.

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Koushik Paul / With two losses from as many games, India need to win their final three games and hope for other results to go in their favour to make the T20 World Cup knockouts.

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi underlined the need to ensure transparent climate finance during a roundtable event on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Advertisement