IRCTC To Resume E-Catering Services From Next Month, Here’s How To Avail

Days after banning e-catering keeping Covid-19 guidelines in mind, Railway Board has finally allowed IRCTC to start food services at a selected number of stations.

IRCTC is planning to resume the e-catering services from February 2021, a statement from the railways’ catering arm had said earlier.

The e-catering services were suspended on March 22, 2020.

Initially, these services will begin in around 30 railway stations catering to approximately 250 trains.

In 2014, IRCTC had started the e-catering service whereby passengers could order an array of food of their choice from reputed brands as well as popular regional and local delicacies on phone or online while travelling on trains and get the same delivered to their seats at the railway station.

“IRCTC is ensuring that all its e-catering partners ensure proper health and hygiene protocols while serving the meals to the passengers,” the statement reads.

Here’s how to avail the e-catering service from IRCTC:

- The passengers shall avail the services of e-catering through www.ecatering.irctc.com.

- E-catering orders through the telephone are also being restored over 1323 shortly.

- Passengers can also download IRCTC e-catering app ‘Food On Track’ from the various app stores and avail e-catering services.

- For the convenience of the passenger's option of cash on delivery has also been provided.

